Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,097 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

