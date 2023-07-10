Internet Computer Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.08 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00013179 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $11.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,221,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,753,156 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

