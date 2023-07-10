Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 509.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $330.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

