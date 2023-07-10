Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 114.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $366.14 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

