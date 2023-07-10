iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 410.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.14% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,532,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,586,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,588.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 99,395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

