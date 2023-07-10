iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

