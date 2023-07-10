iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,115 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 89,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

