iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

