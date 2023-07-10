iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.43 and a 200-day moving average of $410.97. The company has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

