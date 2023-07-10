iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.