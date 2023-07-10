iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lowered by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,259 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

