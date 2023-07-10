iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 8.8% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $41,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

