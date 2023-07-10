iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

