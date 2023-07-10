iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.