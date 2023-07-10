Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $26.93.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,337.16% and a negative net margin of 368.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.