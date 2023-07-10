Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,337.16% and a negative net margin of 368.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.