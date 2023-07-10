JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.8 %

JKS opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.81. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,961,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 723,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,952.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 155,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

