JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $42.75 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.