John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $15.27 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
