John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $15.27 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

