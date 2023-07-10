JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 680

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CICC Research raised HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.84) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $734.60.

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

HSBC stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

