JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Insider Buys £12,500 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,864.96).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

LON:JEMI opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.57) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,093.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.32. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.81).

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

