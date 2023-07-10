Kadant Inc. (KAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $210.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

KAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

