Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.06.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

