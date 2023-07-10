Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.95 and a 200-day moving average of $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

