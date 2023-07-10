Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 3.3% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.