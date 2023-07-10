Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.