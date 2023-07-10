Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 151,924 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.24 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

