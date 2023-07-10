Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 703 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,528,821. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.