Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

