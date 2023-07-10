Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $402.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average is $376.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

