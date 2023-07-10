KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

