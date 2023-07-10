Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $137,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.