Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.96 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

