Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,264 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of G stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

