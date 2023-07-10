Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,197 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,580,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 118,356 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 899.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

See Also

