Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of WABC opened at $39.81 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.95% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

