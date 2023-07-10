Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,689 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

