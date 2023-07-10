Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.24 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

