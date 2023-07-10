Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $29.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -19.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCY. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

