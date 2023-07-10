Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

