Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $6,414,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 12,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.4% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 26.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $105.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

