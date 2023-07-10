Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.3 %

CGNX opened at $54.23 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.