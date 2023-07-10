Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.