Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $226.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

