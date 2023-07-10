Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.60 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.68.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

LUN opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8084112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.