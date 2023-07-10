Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. TheStreet lowered shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of G stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,144 shares of company stock worth $10,364,645. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

