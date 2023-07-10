Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

