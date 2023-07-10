Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 2,700 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $847,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

