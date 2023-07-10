Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

