Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 782 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $347.74 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.05 and a 52-week high of $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

