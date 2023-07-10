Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $275.07 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

